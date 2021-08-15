Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 444.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.