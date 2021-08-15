Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 329,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

