Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $924.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

