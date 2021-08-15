Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Varex Imaging worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

