Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

