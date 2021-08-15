Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

