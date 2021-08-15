Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WNS worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

