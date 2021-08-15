Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

