Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CoreCivic worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,157,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,263,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

