Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.