Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.71 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Scientific Games worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

