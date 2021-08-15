Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of nLIGHT worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

