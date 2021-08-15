Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 669,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.89 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.