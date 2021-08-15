Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 263,574 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gold Fields worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 128,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

