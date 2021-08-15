Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,010 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 426.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $245.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

