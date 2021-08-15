Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,205 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $49.75 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.