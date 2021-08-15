Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of CorVel worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,655 shares of company stock worth $5,905,882. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $152.41 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

