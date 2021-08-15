Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $394,000.

