Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Volume of $695,074.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $695,074.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027018 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00035108 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,475,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,384,929 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

