Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $19.37 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $318.65 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $19.37 or 0.00042083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.