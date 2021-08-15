Propy (PRO) Market Capitalization Tops $21.50 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $21.50 million and $126,307.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

