ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

