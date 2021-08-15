Proton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

