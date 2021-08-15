Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

