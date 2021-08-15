Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.