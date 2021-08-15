Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 64.9% in July

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 6,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,344. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95.

Get Prysmian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.