PTON (PTON) One Day Volume Hits $203.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $478,155.62 and $203.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

