Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.