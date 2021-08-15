Pundi X NEM Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $6,684.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

