Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PEMIF remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. 10,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.07.
About Pure Energy Minerals
