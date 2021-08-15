Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PEMIF remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. 10,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.