PutinCoin Market Capitalization Hits $453,642.19 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $453,642.19 and approximately $622.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.37 or 0.99794021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00080131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

