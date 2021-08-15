Pylon Finance (PYLON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,710.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $6,710.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.80 or 0.00245098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.