Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $46,422.34 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $46,422.34 and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004973 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.