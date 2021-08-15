Pyrk (PYRK) Price Down 25.5% This Week

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Pyrk has a market cap of $37,981.65 and approximately $4,242.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005260 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

