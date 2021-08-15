Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $12.53 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $12.53 or 0.00027142 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $5,380.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00153761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.23 or 0.99479394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00878366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.96 or 0.07117660 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

