Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Q.E.P. stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. Q.E.P. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.23.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, marketes and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

