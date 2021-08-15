QASH Price Reaches $0.0813 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $455,371.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

