QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS QHYG opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. QHY Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get QHY Group alerts:

About QHY Group

QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QHY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.