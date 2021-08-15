Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $13.25 or 0.00028941 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $549.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,649,557 coins and its circulating supply is 98,615,754 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

