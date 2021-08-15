QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

