QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.64. 5,539,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

