QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $148.64. 5,539,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

