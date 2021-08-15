Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Hits $33.71 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $1.34 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

