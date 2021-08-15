Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $15.68 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $428,013.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,247.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.06864729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.78 or 0.01489358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00391088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00577854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00315540 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,644,914 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

