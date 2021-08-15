QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.78 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $136.40 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00868076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00044141 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

