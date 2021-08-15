Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00325130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001352 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.00998148 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

