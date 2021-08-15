Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.9 days.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

