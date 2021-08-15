QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $519,414.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

