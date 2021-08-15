Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Cap of $615,478.56

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $615,478.56 and approximately $331.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.