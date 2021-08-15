Radix 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Radix has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $116.41 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

