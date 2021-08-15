Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $628,838.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.51 or 0.99623045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00877644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,090,996 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

